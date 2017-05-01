Met Gala 2017: The Best Celebrity Looks and Red Carpet Fashion

The Met Gala is probably the most important fashion event; it's a big night and it's widely known as the Oscars of the fashion industry!
Every year, all your favorite fashion designers, models and celebrities make their way to the Met Gala red carpet, and the Met Gala 2017 is no different. This year, the theme is: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” featuring an exhibit that will honor the work of the famous Japanese fashion designer.
So can you expect from the Met Gala 2017 red carpet? A lot of bold celebrity looks, with lots of mixing and matching, surprising textiles and interesting silhouttes.
Scroll down to see all the Met Gala 2017 celebrity red carpet looks everyone is talking about!
Met Gala 2017 : Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Lily Collins
Lily Collins - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Blake Lively
Blake Lively - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Zendaya
Zendaya - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp
Rihanna in Comme des Garçons
Rihanna in Comme des Garçons
Met Gala 2017 : Cara Delevingne in Chanel
Cara Delevingne in Chanel
Met Gala 2017 : Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon
Met Gala 2017 : Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Met Gala 2017 : Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez