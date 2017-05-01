Met Gala 2017: The Best Celebrity Looks and Red Carpet Fashion

The Met Gala is probably the most important fashion event; it's a big night and it's widely known as the Oscars of the fashion industry!

Every year, all your favorite fashion designers, models and celebrities make their way to the Met Gala red carpet, and the Met Gala 2017 is no different. This year, the theme is: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” featuring an exhibit that will honor the work of the famous Japanese fashion designer.

So can you expect from the Met Gala 2017 red carpet? A lot of bold celebrity looks, with lots of mixing and matching, surprising textiles and interesting silhouttes.

Scroll down to see all the Met Gala 2017 celebrity red carpet looks everyone is talking about!

