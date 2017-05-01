Fashion Header image article main met gala 2017 red carpet arrivals update

| by The Fustany Team

Met Gala 2017: The Best Celebrity Looks and Red Carpet Fashion

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

The Met Gala is probably the most important fashion event; it's a big night and it's widely known as the Oscars of the fashion industry!

Every year, all your favorite fashion designers, models and celebrities make their way to the Met Gala red carpet, and the Met Gala 2017 is no different. This year, the theme is: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” featuring an exhibit that will honor the work of the famous Japanese fashion designer.

So can you expect from the Met Gala 2017 red carpet? A lot of bold celebrity looks, with lots of mixing and matching, surprising textiles and interesting silhouttes.

Scroll down to see all the Met Gala 2017 celebrity red carpet looks everyone is talking about!

For more Met Gala 2017 red carpet coverage, click here.



Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Gisele Bündchen
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Candice Swanepoel
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Lily Collins

Lily Collins - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Lily Collins
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Adriana Lima
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Lily Collins

Lily Collins - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Lily Collins
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Rose Byrne
Selena Gomez - Met Gala 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Selena Gomez
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Emily Ratajkowski
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Emma Roberts
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Salma Hayek
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Daisy Ridley
Lily Aldridge - Met Gala 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Lily Aldridge
Diane Kruger - Met Gala 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Diane Kruger
Emmy Rossum - Met Gala 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Emmy Rossum
Blake Lively - Met Gala 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Blake Lively

Blake Lively - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Blake Lively
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Zendaya

Zendaya - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Zendaya
Gigi Hadid -Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Gigi Hadid
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Hailey Baldwin
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson - Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 : Kate Hudson
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp
Met Gala 2017 : Lily-Rose Depp
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Rihanna in Comme des Garçons

Rihanna in Comme des Garçons
Rihanna in Comme des Garçons
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Cara Delevingne in Chanel

Cara Delevingne in Chanel
Met Gala 2017 : Cara Delevingne in Chanel
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon
Met Gala 2017 : Reese Witherspoon
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Halle Berry

Halle Berry
Met Gala 2017 : Halle Berry
Met Gala 2017 - Met Gala Dresses 2017

Met Gala 2017 : Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez
Met Gala 2017 : Jennifer Lopez

Tags: Met gala  Met gala 2017  Celebrity fashion  Celebrity looks  Celebrity style  Red carpet  Red carpet 2017  Red carpet dresses  Red carpet fashion  Red carpet fashion 2017 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑