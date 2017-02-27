Fashion Header image large oscars 2017 arrivals red carpet chrissy tigen wearing zuhair murad oscars 2017 arab designers dresses main image

| by The Fustany Team

Oscars 2017: Dresses by Arab Fashion Designers That Were a Real Stunner on the Red Carpet!

Since Halle Berry won her first Oscar in a dazzling Elie Saab dress in 2002, Hollywood's biggest celebrities let Arab designers dress them in the most stunning dresses ever! The Oscars 2017 was no exception, for these dresses by Arab designers were a real stunner on the Oscars 2017 red carpet, and the biggest surprise was Meryl Streep's fashion choice! The legendary actress chose a dress from Elie Saab's Spring 2017 collection to wear to her 20th Oscars' nomination. What an honor for both, the designer and the actress. 

So take a look at every dress and discover which Arab fashion designer dressed which celebrity.

Meryl Streep in Elie Saab

Meryl Streep in Elie Saab
Chrissy Teigen in Zuhair Murad

Chrissy Teigen in Zuhair Murad
Janelle Monae In Elie Saab

Janelle Monae In Elie Saab
Ginnifer Goodwin In Zuhair Murad

Ginnifer Goodwin In Zuhair Murad
Ava DuVernay in Ashi Studio

Ava DuVernay in Ashi Studio
Giuliana Rancic in Georges Hobeika

Giuliana Rancic in Georges Hobeika
Raya Abirached in Tony Ward

Raya Abirached in Tony Ward

