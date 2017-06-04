Ramadan 2017: Jamila Awad Nails the Rocker Chic Style in La Tottfea Al-Shams Series

Jamila Awad, the young Egyptian actress, is currently starring in the hit Ramadan 2017 series, La Tottfea Al-Shams, and if you're watching it, you must have noticed her rocker chic style! For her role as Aya in La Tottfea Al-Shams, Jamila Awad appears in casual looks with a touch of edginess, and I liked her outfits so much that I decided to share them with you.

So how did Jamila Awad nail the rocker chic style in La Tottfea Al-Shams? Her wardrobe in the series is all about vintage band t-shirts, studded belts, denim jackets, backpacks, and leather jackets. But actually, what made her outfits more cool, was the way she mixed and matched these pieces with other clothing items...like wearing a t-shirt with a kimono or pairing a striped top with culotte pants.

Now scroll through to get inspired by Jamila Awad's outfits from La Tottfea Al-Shams series. Trust me, you'll be so tempted to copy her rocker chic style.