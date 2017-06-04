Fashion Header image article main jamila awad la tottfea al shams looks

| by Zeina Tawfik

Ramadan 2017: Jamila Awad Nails the Rocker Chic Style in La Tottfea Al-Shams Series

Jamila Awad, the young Egyptian actress, is currently starring in the hit Ramadan 2017 series, La Tottfea Al-Shams, and if you're watching it, you must have noticed her rocker chic style! For her role as Aya in La Tottfea Al-Shams, Jamila Awad appears in casual looks with a touch of edginess, and I liked her outfits so much that I decided to share them with you.

So how did Jamila Awad nail the rocker chic style in La Tottfea Al-Shams? Her wardrobe in the series is all about vintage band t-shirts, studded belts, denim jackets, backpacks, and leather jackets. But actually, what made her outfits more cool, was the way she mixed and matched these pieces with other clothing items...like wearing a t-shirt with a kimono or pairing a striped top with culotte pants.

Now scroll through to get inspired by Jamila Awad's outfits from La Tottfea Al-Shams series. Trust me, you'll be so tempted to copy her rocker chic style.

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists. 



Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams

Tags: Ramadan  Ramadan 2017  Ramadan fashion  Ramadan fashion 2017  Jamila awad  Celebrities  Arab celebrities  Egypt  Egypt fashion  Egypt street style  Celebrity fashion  Celebrity style  Celebrity looks  Rock 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑