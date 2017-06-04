Ramadan 2017: Jamila Awad Nails the Rocker Chic Style in La Tottfea Al-Shams Series

Jamila Awad, the young Egyptian actress, is currently starring in the hit Ramadan 2017 series, La Tottfea Al-Shams, and if you're watching it, you must have noticed her rocker chic style! For her role as Aya in La Tottfea Al-Shams, Jamila Awad appears in casual looks with a touch of edginess, and I liked her outfits so much that I decided to share them with you.
So how did Jamila Awad nail the rocker chic style in La Tottfea Al-Shams? Her wardrobe in the series is all about vintage band t-shirts, studded belts, denim jackets, backpacks, and leather jackets. But actually, what made her outfits more cool, was the way she mixed and matched these pieces with other clothing items...like wearing a t-shirt with a kimono or pairing a striped top with culotte pants.
Now scroll through to get inspired by Jamila Awad's outfits from La Tottfea Al-Shams series. Trust me, you'll be so tempted to copy her rocker chic style.
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
Jamila Awad in La Tottfea Al-Shams
About the Author
Zeina Tawfik
You know that little girl in the movie from Despicable Me, IT'S SO FLUFFY; well this is Zeina Tawfik. She is as cute and adorable as the little girl in pink. Her fluffy pink pen with glitter resides next to her for the everyday note taking. You can hear her heels at the end of the hallway as she makes her way to the office door, walking in with a smile and the happiest Good morning! She is quite the risk-taker when it comes to her style, her sparkly leggings, leopard pants and colorful shoes. Zeina Tawfik is all about the mixing and matching! Walking by shops her eye wonders and you'd hear her excitement: Look at this, Oh this is very nice, Oh this would go great with what we saw at the last shop. Her love for Tiffany is also evident, as she is never seen without her Tiffany heart-shaped earrings and bracelet. Zeina's cravings include Coco-Cola, cupcakes and Starbucks Frappuccino. She loves tutus and hates coffee and tea. You can reach her on zeina@fustany.com.