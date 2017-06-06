Fashion Header image article main salma abu deif in halawat al dounia

| by Zeina Tawfik

Ramadan 2017: Salma Abu Deif's Casual-Cool Looks in Halawat Al-Dounia Series

Salma Abu Deif has a face that's probably familiar to many of you. She's a young successful Egyptian model, and she just made her acting debut this Ramadan 2017. If you're watching Halawat Al-Dounia series, then you've certainly seen her starring as Hend Sabri's younger sister. What a great start!

Salma Abu Deif's role in Halawat Al-Dounia is about a millennial girl with a casual-cool style, who's trying to make the most of her life; exploring career choices and love interests. I thought that many girls could relate to Salma Abu Deif's oufits from Halawat Al-Dounia series, so I gathered her best looks to inspire you.

Do you like denim, chokers and checkered shirts? Just scroll through to get outfit ideas from Salma Abu Deif's casual-cool looks in Halawat Al-Dounia.

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists. 



Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia
Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia
Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia
Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia
Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia
Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia
Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia
Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia
Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia
Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia
Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Salma Abu Deif in Halawat Al-Dounia

Tags: Salma abu deif  Ramadan  Ramadan 2017  Ramadan fashion  Ramadan fashion 2017  Egypt  Egypt fashion  Celebrity fashion  Celebrity looks  Celebrity style  Casual  Cool  Outfits  Outfit ideas  Daily outfit ideas 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑