September 18, 2017 | by The Fustany Team
See the Top 4 Trends That Took Over the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet
The celebrity looks at the Emmys 2017 were far from boring, and we've noticed four trends that took over the red carpet. Celebrities stunned in their designer dresses; the styles were so different, and the variety was actually big. But when it came to color selection, they all went for these 4 options. So, let's see what celebrities wore at the Emmys 2017 red carpet.
1. Black Dresses
Julian Hough - Marchesa
Michelle Pfeiffer - Oscar de la Renta
Emily Rossum - Zac Posen
2. White Dresses
Jessica Biel - Ralph & Russo
Millie Bobby Brown - Calvin Klein by Appointment
Sofia Vergara - Mark Zunino
3. Red Dresses
Gina Rodriguez - Naeem Khan
Nicole Kidman - Calvin Klein by Appointment
Heidi Klum - Dundas Resort
4. Jewel-colored Dresses
Shailene Woodley - Ralph Lauren
Reese Witherspoon - Stella McCartney
Lea Michelle - Elie Saab
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.