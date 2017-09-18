Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style emmy 2017 celebrity dresses nicole kidman

| by The Fustany Team

See the Top 4 Trends That Took Over the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet

The celebrity looks at the Emmys 2017 were far from boring, and we've noticed four trends that took over the red carpet. Celebrities stunned in their designer dresses; the styles were so different, and the variety was actually big. But when it came to color selection, they all went for these 4 options. So, let's see what celebrities wore at the Emmys 2017 red carpet.

1. Black Dresses

Julian Hough - Marchesa

Michelle Pfeiffer - Oscar de la Renta

Emily Rossum - Zac Posen


2. White Dresses

Jessica Biel - Ralph & Russo

Millie Bobby Brown - Calvin Klein by Appointment 

Sofia Vergara - Mark Zunino

3. Red Dresses

Gina Rodriguez - Naeem Khan

Nicole Kidman - Calvin Klein by Appointment

Heidi Klum - Dundas Resort

4. Jewel-colored Dresses

Shailene Woodley - Ralph Lauren

Reese Witherspoon - Stella McCartney

Lea Michelle - Elie Saab

