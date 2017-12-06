See What Arab and International Stars Wore to the Bulgari Hotel Opening in Dubai!

In an exquisite and luxurious atmosphere, the top Arab and international celebrities gathered to celebrate the opening of the new Bulgari hotel in Dubai.

As expected, they all showed up in chic gowns, expensive Bulgari jewelry and beautifully done hair and makeup. For example, Mona Zaki wore a pretty gown by Maison Yeya, while Tara Emad chose a modern black dress by Yasmine Mansour. Also, Nardine Farag and Bella Hadid were there, who both chose to wear dresses from the same designer, Fendi!

Scroll down to see who else attended the opening of the new Bulgari hotel in Dubai.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @monazakiofficial