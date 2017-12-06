Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style bulgari hotel dubai opening mona zaki main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

See What Arab and International Stars Wore to the Bulgari Hotel Opening in Dubai!

In an exquisite and luxurious atmosphere, the top Arab and international celebrities gathered to celebrate the opening of the new Bulgari hotel in Dubai.

As expected, they all showed up in chic gowns, expensive Bulgari jewelry and beautifully done hair and makeup. For example, Mona Zaki wore a pretty gown by Maison Yeya, while Tara Emad chose a modern black dress by Yasmine Mansour. Also, Nardine Farag and Bella Hadid were  there, who both chose to wear dresses from the same designer, Fendi!

Scroll down to see who else attended the opening of the new Bulgari hotel in Dubai.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @monazakiofficial

Bvlgari Resort Dubai

Bella Hadid - Fendi

Bvlgari Resort Dubai

Tara Emad - Yasmine Mansour

Bvlgari Resort Dubai

Rym Saidi - Hussein Bazaza

Bvlgari Resort Dubai

Nardine Farag - Fendi

Bvlgari Resort Dubai

Nadine Nassib Njeim - Zuhair Murad

Bvlgari Resort Dubai

Mona Zaki - Yasmine Yeya

Bvlgari Resort Dubai

Lara Scandar - Dior

Bvlgari Resort Dubai

Hend Sabri - Dalida Ayach

