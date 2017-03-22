Sherine Abdel-Wahab Is the Ultimate Diva in Her New TV Show "Sherry Studio"

Sherine Abdel-wahab is one of our favorite Arab celebrities, we totally admire her style and fashion looks. The Egyptian star has been hosting her own TV show "Sherry Studio" since the beginning of 2017, and it’s safe to say that Sherine Abdel-Wahab looked so chic in almost every single episode!

What’s really impressive about Sherine Abdel-Wahab’s looks, is that they’re always different. In every episode of "Sherry Studio," she comes out with a different hairstyle, a different makeup look and a different outfit. Between embellished evening dresses and feminine ensembles, there’s no place for boring outfits for Sherine Abdel-Wahab.

So scroll down, and Sherine Abdel-Wahab's looks from her TV show "Sherry Studio."