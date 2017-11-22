The Major Red Carpet Fashion Moments from the 39th Cairo International Film Festival

If you haven't seen the celebrity looks at the opening ceremony of the 39th Cairo International Film Festival, then now is your chance! As you might know, the Cairo International Film Festival 2017 took place last night, and many of your favorite Arab celebrities have made their way to the red carpet.

Who was there? What were they wearing? Just scroll down to see everything you need, to be updated with the latest celebrity looks. From the legendary Yousra to the young and talented Salma Abu Deif, here are the red carpet fashion moments everyone is currently talking about!

Main Photo Credits: Hasan Amin