| by The Fustany Team

The Major Red Carpet Fashion Moments from the 39th Cairo International Film Festival

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

If you haven't seen the celebrity looks at the opening ceremony of the 39th Cairo International Film Festival, then now is your chance! As you might know, the Cairo International Film Festival 2017 took place last night, and many of your favorite Arab celebrities have made their way to the red carpet.

Who was there? What were they wearing? Just scroll down to see everything you need, to be updated with the latest celebrity looks. From the legendary Yousra to the young and talented Salma Abu Deif, here are the red carpet fashion moments everyone is currently talking about!

Main Photo Credits: Hasan Amin

Cairo International Film Festival 2017

Salma Abu Deif - CIFF 2017

Salma Abu Deif - CIFF 2017
Salma Abu Deif - CIFF 2017
Cairo International Film Festival 2017

Bushra - CIFF 2017

Bushra - CIFF 2017
Bushra - CIFF 2017
Cairo International Film Festival 2017

Dorra Zarrouk - CIFF 2017

Dorra Zarrouk - CIFF 2017
Dorra Zarrouk - CIFF 2017
Cairo International Film Festival 2017

Mona Zaki- CIFF 2017

Mona Zaki- CIFF 2017
Mona Zaki- CIFF 2017
Cairo International Film Festival 2017

Kinda Alloush & Amr Youssef

Kinda Alloush & Amr Youssef
Kinda Alloush & Amr Youssef
Cairo International Film Festival 2017

Yousra - CIFF 2017

Yousra - CIFF 2017
Yousra - CIFF 2017
Cairo International Film Festival 2017

Amel Bouchoucha - CIFF 2017

Amel Bouchoucha - CIFF 2017
Amel Bouchoucha - CIFF 2017
Cairo International Film Festival 2017

Mai Omar - CIFF 2017

Mai Omar - CIFF 2017
Mai Omar - CIFF 2017
Cairo International Film Festival 2017

Ola Roshdy & Ahmed Dawood

Ola Roshdy & Ahmed Dawood
Ola Roshdy & Ahmed Dawood
Cairo International Film Festival 2017

Hana Shiha - CIFF 2017

Hana Shiha - CIFF 2017
Hana Shiha - CIFF 2017
Cairo International Film Festival 2017

Saba Mubarak - CIFF 2017

Saba Mubarak - CIFF 2017
Saba Mubarak - CIFF 2017
Cairo International Film Festival 2017

Hend Sabri - CIFF 2017

Hend Sabri - CIFF 2017
Hend Sabri - CIFF 2017

