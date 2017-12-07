Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style dubai international film festival 2017 diff17 nadine nassib njeim main image

| by The Fustany Team

This Is How Celebrities Dressed Up for Dubai International Film Festival 2017

A day after a lot of Arab celebrities dazzled at the Bulgari hotel opening event in Dubai, they showed up in even more glamorous looks for the 14th Dubai International Film Festival.

Nadine Nassib Njeim was able to steal the spotlights again on the red carpet in a beautiful gown by Zuhair Murad. That doesn't mean that other celebrities didn't look as amazing, they did look stylish and pretty. So, scroll down to look at the best celebrity looks we loved at Dubai International Film Festival 2017.

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.



How Celebrities Dressed-Up For Dubai International Film Festival 2017!

How Celebrities Dressed-Up For Dubai International Film Festival 2017!

How Celebrities Dressed-Up For Dubai International Film Festival 2017!
Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17

Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17

Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17
Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17

Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17

Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17
Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17

Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17

Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17
Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17

Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17

Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17
Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17

Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17

Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17
Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17

Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17

Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17
Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17

Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17

Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17
Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17

Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17

Dubai International Film Festival 2017 - DIFF17

Tags: Dubai  Dubai international film festival  Dubai events  Dubai fashion  Arab actresses  Arab celebrities  Yousra  Mona zaki  Arab fashion  Fashion 2017  Red carpet  Red carpet 2017  Red carpet dresses  Red carpet fashion 2017 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑