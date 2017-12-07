This Is How Celebrities Dressed Up for Dubai International Film Festival 2017

A day after a lot of Arab celebrities dazzled at the Bulgari hotel opening event in Dubai, they showed up in even more glamorous looks for the 14th Dubai International Film Festival.

Nadine Nassib Njeim was able to steal the spotlights again on the red carpet in a beautiful gown by Zuhair Murad. That doesn't mean that other celebrities didn't look as amazing, they did look stylish and pretty. So, scroll down to look at the best celebrity looks we loved at Dubai International Film Festival 2017.