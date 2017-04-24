What Celebrities Wore to Attend the First Ever "Arab Nation Music Awards"

Last night, the first ever "Arab Nation Music Awards" was held in Beirut, Lebanon. A lot of Arab celebrities were excited to attend the first edition of this event, and many of your favorite stars hit the red carpet. I'll take you through the "Arab Nation Music Awards" red carpet, and you'll see what the Arab celebrities wore.

The most talked about celebrity at the "Arab Nation Music Awards" was probably Elissa; she has won four awards! Elissa also stole the spotlight with a dreamy Giambattista Valli dress, however, her statement diamond necklace by Tufenkjian didn't quite match her look.

Other celebrities who attended the "Arab Nation Music Awards" included Maya Diab, who wore a dress by Nicolas Jebran, and Nadine Al-Rassi, who chose a jumpsuit by ORA.

A lot of your favorite Arab TV hosts were also there! Like who? Daniella Rahme, Annabella Hilal, Mariam Said, and Carla Haddad.

Now scroll below, to see what the celebrities wore to attend the first edition of the "Arab Nation Music Awards."

