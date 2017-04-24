Fashion Header image article main arab nation music awards 2017 elissa

| by Heba Abohemed

What Celebrities Wore to Attend the First Ever "Arab Nation Music Awards"

Last night, the first ever "Arab Nation Music Awards" was held in Beirut, Lebanon. A lot of Arab celebrities were excited to attend the first edition of this event, and many of your favorite stars hit the red carpet. I'll take you through the "Arab Nation Music Awards" red carpet, and you'll see what the Arab celebrities wore.

The most talked about celebrity at the "Arab Nation Music Awards" was probably Elissa; she has won four awards! Elissa also stole the spotlight with a dreamy Giambattista Valli dress, however, her statement diamond necklace by Tufenkjian didn't quite match her look.

Other celebrities who attended the "Arab Nation Music Awards" included Maya Diab, who wore a dress by Nicolas Jebran, and Nadine Al-Rassi, who chose a jumpsuit by ORA.

A lot of your favorite Arab TV hosts were also there! Like who? Daniella Rahme, Annabella Hilal, Mariam Said, and Carla Haddad.

Now scroll below, to see what the celebrities wore to attend the first edition of the "Arab Nation Music Awards."

Annabella Hilal-Arab Nation Music Awards

Annabella Hilal

Rym Saidi-Arab Nation Music Awards

Rym Saidi

Nadine Al-Rassi-Arab Nation Music Awards

Nadine Al-Rassi

Maya Diab-Arab Nation Music Awards

Maya Diab

Mariam Said-Arab Nation Music Awards

Mariam Said

Elissa-Arab Nation Music Awards

Elissa

Daniella Rahme-Arab Nation Music Awards

Daniella Rahme

Carla Haddad-Arab Nation Music Awards

Carla Haddad

