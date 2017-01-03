What Your Favorite Arab Celebrities Wore for New Year's Eve 2017!

New Year’s Eve is the most glamorous night of the year, where Arab celebrities go to parties either to perform or enjoy a night out with their friends. Well, for New Year's Eve 2017, your favorite Arab celebrities wore the chicest dresses, and you must check them out.

Najwa Karam performed this year in Sweden, wearing a beautiful burgundy dress by Nicolas Jebran. The famous Lebanese designer, Nicolas Jebran, also dressed Maya Diab a long fitted dress, that we can only call a piece of art.

Sherine Abdel-Wahab went for a dreamy look by the Dubai-based, Egyptian designer Marmar Halim. Samira Said also went for another Egyptian designer, Temraza, who dressed her in a long sophisticated white dress.

Other celebrities went for their favorite designers, like Myriam Fares who wore another gorgeous dress by Rami Kadi, and Yara who wore a beautiful dress by Basil Soda.

Scroll down to see what these Arab celebrities and many more wore to celebrate New Year’s Eve parties.