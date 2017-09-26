Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style nardine farag and hend sabry main image

| by The Fustany Team

You Favorite Arab Stars Look Like Never Before at El-Gouna Film Festival 2017

Although this is its very first year to happen, people can't stop talking about El-Gouna Film Festival! Celebrities, journalists, and even regular audiences are all impressed by the obvious efforts done to host such an event.

El-Gouna Film Festival 2017 also put a very bright and glamorous spotlight on one of the most beautiful beach destinations in Egypt, which is El-Gouna in Hurghada. And to make it even more glamorous, your favorite Arab celebrities walked down the festival's red carpet wearing beautiful dresses by Egyptian and international designers.

That's not all, celebrities are making appearances during movie premieres and different events, and their casual chic looks are nothing less than stylish! So, scroll down to see what your favorite Arab stars wore to El-Gouna Film Festival.

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.



Gouna Film Festival

Saba Moubarak - Tatyana Aceeva

Saba Moubarak - Tatyana Aceeva
Gouna Film Festival

Sherine Reda

Sherine Reda
Gouna Film Festival

Salma Abudeif - Maria Bishara

Salma Abudeif - Maria Bishara
Gouna Film Festival

Engy Kiwan - Roberto Cavalli

Engy Kiwan - Roberto Cavalli
Gouna Film Festival

Engy Kiwan - Roberto Cavalli

Engy Kiwan - Roberto Cavalli
Gouna Film Festival

Hend Sabri & Nardine Farag

Hend Sabri & Nardine Farag
Gouna Film Festival

Nardine Farag - Ali Younes Couture

Nardine Farag - Ali Younes Couture
Gouna Film Festival

Cyrine Abdel Nour - Zuhair Murad

Cyrine Abdel Nour - Zuhair Murad
Gouna Film Festival

Bushra

Bushra
Gouna Film Festival

Hend Sabri - Yousef Al-Jasmi

Hend Sabri - Yousef Al-Jasmi
Gouna Film Festival

Dorra Zarrouk - Maison Esthere Maryline

Dorra Zarrouk - Maison Esthere Maryline
Gouna Film Festival

Arwa Gouda

Arwa Gouda
Gouna Film Festival

Dorra Zarrouk styled by Yasmine Eissa

Dorra Zarrouk styled by Yasmine Eissa
Gouna Film Festival

Bushra

Bushra
Gouna Film Festival

Sherine Hamdy

Sherine Hamdy
Gouna Film Festival

Amina Khalil - Norine Farah Couture

Amina Khalil - Norine Farah Couture

Tags: Arab fashion  Arab fashion designers  Fashion  Fashion 2017  Red carpet fashion 2017  Red carpet  Red carpet 2017  Red carpet dresses  Red carpet fashion  Arab celebrities  Arab actresses  Best dressed celebrities  Celebrities  Hend sabri  Arwa gouda  Salma abu deif  Sherine hamdy  Cyrine abdelnour  El-gouna film festival 2017  El-gouna film festival 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑