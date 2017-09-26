You Favorite Arab Stars Look Like Never Before at El-Gouna Film Festival 2017

Although this is its very first year to happen, people can't stop talking about El-Gouna Film Festival! Celebrities, journalists, and even regular audiences are all impressed by the obvious efforts done to host such an event.

El-Gouna Film Festival 2017 also put a very bright and glamorous spotlight on one of the most beautiful beach destinations in Egypt, which is El-Gouna in Hurghada. And to make it even more glamorous, your favorite Arab celebrities walked down the festival's red carpet wearing beautiful dresses by Egyptian and international designers.

That's not all, celebrities are making appearances during movie premieres and different events, and their casual chic looks are nothing less than stylish! So, scroll down to see what your favorite Arab stars wore to El-Gouna Film Festival.