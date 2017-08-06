Your Favorite Arab Singers Chose Stylish Looks for Their Summer 2017 Concerts

Your favorite Arab female celebrities have been making summer more entertaining and fun, with their concerts held all around the Arab world. From Morocco to Jordan, they appeared in stylish looks while performing their hit songs.

Nawal El-Zoghbi, for example, chose a very elegant gown by Michael Cinco to sing in Jarash, Jordan, while Maya Diab went for a sexy, but casual look in shorts and thigh high boots to perform in North Coast, Egypt.

Scroll down to check out their full outfits, and see for yourself how stylish they all looked.