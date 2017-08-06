Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style arab celebrity looks during summer concerts nawal el zoghby main image

| by The Fustany Team

Your Favorite Arab Singers Chose Stylish Looks for Their Summer 2017 Concerts

Your favorite Arab female celebrities have been making summer more entertaining and fun, with their concerts held all around the Arab world. From Morocco to Jordan, they appeared in stylish looks while performing their hit songs. 

Nawal El-Zoghbi, for example, chose a very elegant gown by Michael Cinco to sing in Jarash, Jordan, while Maya Diab went for a sexy, but casual look in shorts and thigh high boots to perform in North Coast, Egypt. 

Scroll down to check out their full outfits, and see for yourself how stylish they all looked.

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists. 



All the Arab Female Celebrities Looks in Summer 2017 Concerts

Elissa - Lebanon

Elissa - Lebanon
Elissa - Lebanon
All the Arab Female Celebrities Looks in Summer 2017 Concerts

Samira Said - Lebanon

Samira Said - Lebanon
Samira Said - Lebanon
Arab Celebrities Looks

Nawal el Zoghby - Jordan

Nawal el Zoghby - Jordan
Arab Celebrities Looks

Nancy Ajram - Lebanon

Nancy Ajram - Lebanon
Arab Celebrities Looks

Najwa Karam - Lebanon

Najwa Karam - Lebanon
Arab Celebrities Looks

Najwa Karam - Algeria

Najwa Karam - Algeria
Arab Celebrities Looks

Myriam Fares - Tunisia

Myriam Fares - Tunisia
Arab Celebrities Looks

Maya Diab - North Coast Egypt

Maya Diab - North Coast Egypt
Arab Celebrities Looks

Carole Samaha - Morocco

Carole Samaha - Morocco

Tags: Fashion  Fashion 2017  Arab fashion  Arab celebrities  Celebrities  Singers  Nawal el zoghby  Maya diab  Najwa karam  Myriam fares  Nancy ajram  Jordan  Lebanon  Morocco  Tunisia fashion 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑