Fashion Header image article main venice film festival 2017 best looks celebrities

| by Zeina Tawfik

You've Got to See these Stunning Celebrity Looks from Venice Film Festival 2017

The city of Venice has been buzzing with celebrities. Why? Venice Film Festival 2017 is currently taking place, and I've been hardly keeping track of all the stunning celebrity looks. However, I've managed to pick some of my favorite celebrity looks from the remarkable festival to share with you.

From Amal Alamuddin who made her first red carpet appearance after giving birth to Jennifer Lawrence who had several outfit changes (that were all so beautiful) and much more, scroll down and see what the A-listers wore to attend Venice Film Festival 2017.

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.



Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017
Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017
Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017
Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017
Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017
Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017
Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017
Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017
Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017
Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017
Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017

Venice Film Festival 2017

Tags: Awards season 2017  Venice film festival  Celebrities  Best dressed celebrities  Celebrity fashion  Celebrity looks  Celebrity style  Red carpet  Red carpet 2017  Red carpet dresses  Red carpet fashion  Red carpet fashion 2017 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑