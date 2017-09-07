You've Got to See these Stunning Celebrity Looks from Venice Film Festival 2017

The city of Venice has been buzzing with celebrities. Why? Venice Film Festival 2017 is currently taking place, and I've been hardly keeping track of all the stunning celebrity looks. However, I've managed to pick some of my favorite celebrity looks from the remarkable festival to share with you. From Amal Alamuddin who made her first red carpet appearance after giving birth to Jennifer Lawrence who had several outfit changes (that were all so beautiful) and much more, scroll down and see what the A-listers wore to attend Venice Film Festival 2017.

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.

