Fashion Header image fustany fashion hijab fashion how to wear maxi skirts with hijab main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

10 Photos to Show Hijabis How to Wear Maxi Skirts in a Trendy Way

Maxi skirts are trendy again, all styles of them! But, they might be a little bit challenging to wear with hijab. I love how they look, yet the moment I wear them I feel like they've added so much years to my age. Now thanks to hijab fashion bloggers from all over the world, we have trendy outfit ideas to wear maxi skirts with hijab in an age-appropriate way.

Thinking of buying a new maxi skirt? Well here are some options... Maxi denim skirts are currently trending, and many of these girls wore them in cool ways. Pleated skirts too, the way Asia AKF wore hers is just amazing. Anyway, if you want to get inspired by some outfit ideas to wear maxi skirts with hijab, then scroll down to see these 10 photos.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @golovkova.s

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.



Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts
Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts
Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts
Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts
Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts
Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts
Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts
Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts
Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts
Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Hijab - Maxi Skirts

Tags: Fashion  Fashion 2017  Fashion tips  Hijab fashion  Maxi skirt  Skirts  Hijab  Hijab 2017  Hijab style ideas  Street style  Street style fashion  Fashion bloggers 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑