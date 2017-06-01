June 01, 2017 | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
10 Stylish Ways to Wear Kaftan Dresses with Hijab This Ramadan
There are some clothing pieces that are related to Ramadan’s spirit, and one of these items is the kaftan dress! Hijab fashion bloggers wear a lot of modest outfits, but the kaftan dress is always a must during Ramadan. And this year, they styled them in the chicest way. So no matter what your style is, be sure that kaftan dresses will elevate it to a very trendy level. Besides, kaftan dresses are so feminine, they give a hijabi woman a very charming flair, that no other outfit can give.
Now take a look at the photos below, to show you 10 stylish ways to wear kaftan dresses with hijab this Ramadan.
