Hijabis often struggle to find suitable workout clothes to wear to the gym. Can you relate? Don't worry, because I'm about to make things a little bit easier for you. I've gathered 12 outfit ideas that hijabis can wear to the gym, so you can freely work out and exercise.

Hijabis who are looking for modest workout clothes can wear lightweight long-sleeved tops, over-sized sweatpants and long hoodies. You can also wear an over-skirt to cover-up tight leggings. Another idea to cover-up is to tie a long-sleeved top around your waists! Don't forget to use a cotton headscarf, as it's the best option for you during exercising.

Now get ready to work out in style with your hijab, and scroll down to see 12 outfit ideas that hijabis can wear to the gym.