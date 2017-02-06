15 Hijab Fashion Trends That Will Make Your Spring So Stylish

Soon it’s going be warm again, and as a hijabi girl, you need to be ready with the right wardrobe. So let me tell you about 15 hijab fashion trends that are going to make your spring look so stylish. The good news is, a lot of trends from last year’s season are still in, and the new ones are so pretty too, so there won’t be a lot of shopping and spending, just re-styling. So let’s see what are these 15 hijab fashion trends?

1. Stripes are still in, and you can wear them in many ways, whether it’s a shirt or culotte pants, they’ll look amazing. If you aim to look thinner and taller go for the vertical stripes, and if you’re already tall and slim, then you can wear the vertical stripes.





2. Balloon sleeves will be big this spring with hijab, so make sure you own a cool piece this spring!





3. Culotte pants are still in this year, and they’re so chic for morning and evening outings. For mornings, wear them with a cool pair of sneakers and for evenings wear them with heels.





4. Monochrome is not going anywhere; black and white are the perfect combination for a chic and sophisticated look.





5. Pleated skirts: Every hijabi girl’s favorite trend is staying trendy for spring, so wear it casually or dress it up, it will look equally great.





6. The color pink is back in the chicest shades ever, so get ready to wear it with your hijab fabulously this spring.





7. Athleisure for hijab is also continuing to be a big and wanted trend this spring.





8. Denim-on-denim is not just a cool styling tip; it’s also a very chic spring trend for hijab.





9. Olive green or khaki is also trendy this spring, so wear it stylishly with your hijab.





10. Robes and long cardigans are so friendly with hijab style, and luckily they’re fashionable this year too.





11. How cute are ruffles with hijab? They’re so cute and chic.





12. Artistic prints are a new and big trend this year, so get yourself a jacket for spring with a cool artistic print like this one.





13. Forget about skinny jeans, this trend is dead, and mom’s jeans are here to stay.





14. Embellished slippers would look comfy and chic at the same time with your hijab outfit.





15. Mules are also staying with us this year; they’re going to make your hijab outfit so chic and cute.