Fashion Header image fustany fashion hijab fashion hijab trends in spring main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

15 Hijab Fashion Trends That Will Make Your Spring So Stylish

Soon it’s going be warm again, and as a hijabi girl, you need to be ready with the right wardrobe. So let me tell you about 15 hijab fashion trends that are going to make your spring look so stylish. The good news is, a lot of trends from last year’s season are still in, and the new ones are so pretty too, so there won’t be a lot of shopping and spending, just re-styling. So let’s see what are these 15 hijab fashion trends?

1. Stripes are still in, and you can wear them in many ways, whether it’s a shirt or culotte pants, they’ll look amazing. If you aim to look thinner and taller go for the vertical stripes, and if you’re already tall and slim, then you can wear the vertical stripes.

hijab fashion-hijab trends for spring


2. Balloon sleeves will be big this spring with hijab, so make sure you own a cool piece this spring!

hijab fashion-hijab trends for spring


3. Culotte pants are still in this year, and they’re so chic for morning and evening outings. For mornings, wear them with a cool pair of sneakers and for evenings wear them with heels.

hijab fashion-hijab trends for spring


4. Monochrome is not going anywhere; black and white are the perfect combination for a chic and sophisticated look. 

hijab fashion-hijab trends for spring


5. Pleated skirts: Every hijabi girl’s favorite trend is staying trendy for spring, so wear it casually or dress it up, it will look equally great.

hijab fashion-hijab trends for spring


6. The color pink is back in the chicest shades ever, so get ready to wear it with your hijab fabulously this spring.

hijab fashion-hijab trends for spring


7. Athleisure for hijab is also continuing to be a big and wanted trend this spring.

hijab fashion-hijab trends for spring


8. Denim-on-denim is not just a cool styling tip; it’s also a very chic spring trend for hijab.

hijab fashion-hijab trends for spring


9. Olive green or khaki is also trendy this spring, so wear it stylishly with your hijab.

hijab fashion-hijab trends for spring


10. Robes and long cardigans are so friendly with hijab style, and luckily they’re fashionable this year too.

hijab fashion-hijab trends for spring


11. How cute are ruffles with hijab? They’re so cute and chic.

hijab fashion-hijab trends for spring


12. Artistic prints are a new and big trend this year, so get yourself a jacket for spring with a cool artistic print like this one.

hijab fashion-hijab trends for spring


13. Forget about skinny jeans, this trend is dead, and mom’s jeans are here to stay.

hijab fashion-hijab trends for spring


14. Embellished slippers would look comfy and chic at the same time with your hijab outfit.

hijab fashion-hijab trends for spring


15. Mules are also staying with us this year; they’re going to make your hijab outfit so chic and cute.

hijab fashion-hijab trends for spring

You'll find the ultimate hijab styling tips and tricks, outfits ideas, and much more in our Hijab Fashion section here.

Have You Read These?

12 Chic and Simple Hijab Evening Dresses to Inspire You

20 Chic Hijab Looks for Women Who Like to Dress Up Every Day

How to Wear Denim Jackets for a Cool Hijab Style




Tags: Fashion tips  Latest fashion trends  Spring fashion 2017  Hijab  Hijab 2017  Hijab fashion  Street style  Street style fashion  Fashion bloggers  Culottes  Denim  Denim fashion  Stripes  Monochrome  Pleated skirts 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑