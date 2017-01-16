January 16, 2017 | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
20 Winter Hijab Outfit Ideas for Every College Girl
As a hijabi, I had a difficult time finding cool hijab outfit ideas for college, but now with hundreds of hijab fashion bloggers, life got easier! I actually like to scroll through Instagram every night before I go to sleep, to get an outfit inspiration from my favorite hijab fashion bloggers, and then I prepare an outfit or two, in case I change my mind the next morning.
College girls should do that too, because they barely have time in the morning to put together a nice hijab casual outfit for the day. I decided to help you out, and I've gathered 20 winter hijab outfit ideas for every college girl. I hope you find the next few hijab outfit ideas useful! Just scroll down, to see some stylish yet casual winter hijab outfit ideas.
