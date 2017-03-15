An Easy Styling Trick to Wear the Cold-shoulder Trend with Hijab

The cold-shoulder trend is everywhere. Have you noticed how many women are wearing cold-shoulder tops and sweaters? Apparently, a lot! However, if you're a hijabi and you like the cold-shoulder trend, I found a perfect styling trick for you, thanks to Instagram-famous blogger @JustFatema. Fatema was recently spotted wearing a fabulous cold-shoulder coat with hijab, but how did she make it work? She layered it with a top to cover-up her bare shoulders; so easy and simple. Here's a closeup of Fatema wearing the cold-shoulder trend with hijab. Keep scrolling to see her full outfit, and also find out the brand of her trendy coat - in case you want to recreate the look.