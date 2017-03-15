Fashion Header image article main an easy styling trick to wear the cold shoulder trend with hijab

| by Zeina Tawfik

An Easy Styling Trick to Wear the Cold-shoulder Trend with Hijab

The cold-shoulder trend is everywhere. Have you noticed how many women are wearing cold-shoulder tops and sweaters? Apparently, a lot! However, if you're a hijabi and you like the cold-shoulder trend, I found a perfect styling trick for you, thanks to Instagram-famous blogger @JustFatema.

Fatema was recently spotted wearing a fabulous cold-shoulder coat with hijab, but how did she make it work? She layered it with a top to cover-up her bare shoulders; so easy and simple.

Here's a closeup of Fatema wearing the cold-shoulder trend with hijab. Keep scrolling to see her full outfit, and also find out the brand of her trendy coat - in case you want to recreate the look.

You'll find the ultimate hijab styling tips and tricks, outfits ideas, and much more in our Hijab Fashion section here.

Have You Read These?

15 Hijab Fashion Trends That Will Make Your Spring so Stylish

How to Wear Denim Jackets for a Cool Hijab Style

Your Guide to Pick the Best Headscarf for Your Hijab Outfit



An Easy Styling Trick to Wear the Cold-shoulder Trend with Hijab

ASOS Coat in Stripe with Bows

ASOS Coat in Stripe with Bows
An Easy Styling Trick to Wear the Cold-shoulder Trend with Hijab

Instagram: @JustFatema

Instagram: @JustFatema
Instagram: @JustFatema

Tags: Hijab  Hijab 2017  Hijab fashion  Hijab style ideas  Modest fashion  Blogger  Fashion bloggers  How to wear  Fashion tips  Styling tips  Style tips  Latest fashion trends 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑