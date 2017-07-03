Bambah Modest: A New Line That's Made with Lots of Love

After having ballerinas roaming through the streets of Cairo in their dresses, one of your favorite Arab fashion brands, Bambah, just launched a glamorous modest collection. And this is important, because a lot of Arab hijabi women love the brand, but find some of their designs challenging to wear.

And for that, Bambah took part in Torino Fashion Week, to showcase their first modest collection in Italy. The designer, Maha Abdul Rasheed, said that the collection is very close to her heart, and that it was inspired by her mother. So, we already know that Bambah presents exquisite designs, but expect to see a very special and personal collection.

Scroll down to see glimpses of Bambah’s first modest collection, and tell us what you think!