Sahar foad is a young Egyptian hijab fashion blogger, she just gave birth, but up until her third trimester she surely knew how to dress her baby bump in the coolest way. So if you’re a young mama, and looking for an inspirational hijab maternity style, then you should take a look at Sahar Foad’s maternity looks.

In her latest Instagram posts, Sahar Foad started wearing maternity body-con dresses which we mentioned before are comfortable for pregnant ladies. But she didn’t ditch her jeans, she found a way to style it comfortably with platform heels, tops and hoodies. So if you’re looking for a chic, comfortable and stylish way to style you’re baby bump, here are five hijab maternity looks by Sahar Foad to inspire young mamas.