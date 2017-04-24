Ramadan 2017 is almost here, and you must be ready for all those amazing friends and family gatherings. So why not try new and trendy hijab styles? Get out of your comfort zone, and try wearing styles that you never tried wearing before. So let me show you five hijab outfits you can try for a new look this Ramadan.

1. Try wearing a coordinated set in Ramadan 2017.

Coordinated sets are so in and they’re also so chic, so if you’re invited for a big family Iftar, show up wearing one, and you’ll definitely get many compliments.





2. Ruffles are so in right now, so why not take it to the next level and wear it big!

I love wearing ruffles with hijab, they make it look more fun and they’re also so feminine. So imagine wearing big ruffles like in the photo, your style in Ramadan will be unmatched.





3. If you wear a lot of pants, I suggest you try the dress/abaya, it will be so pretty for Ramadan.

Go out of your comfort zone and ditch your jeans. The dress/abaya is the best thing you can wear this Ramadan. Besides being so chic, it’s also very easy to make it look sophisticated by wearing heels or cool by wearing sneakers.





4. Have you tried wearing see-through dresses over culotte pants? So pretty.

You’ll find the see-through dresses everywhere this spring, so buy one and style it with culotte pants, a very chic style is guaranteed with this hijab outfit idea for Ramadan 2017.





5. Wear the traditional abaya, but with a pretty and feminine twist.

This ruffled abaya is the perfect modern twist to the traditional one. Style it with a colorful dress, a coordinated set or even jeans and t-shirt and it will look perfect anyway.