How to Wear Culotte Pants Like Your Favorite Hijab Fashion Bloggers

Culotte pants, aka wide leg cropped pants, are very hijab-friendly. If you're a hijabi and you haven't tried to wear culotte pants yet, you're missing out on a lot! As they're currently a top fashion trend, I've gathered 14 photos of your favorite hijab fashion bloggers wearing culotte pants to show you how to style them in a modest way. Whether you want to wear culotte pants for mornings or nights, you'll find inspiration from these hijab fashion bloggers. Each and every one of them has styled her culotte pants in a super trendy way, so scroll through to see the photos and get ready to wear this comfortable trend.