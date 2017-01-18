January 18, 2017 | by Zeina Tawfik
How to Wear Denim Jackets for a Cool Hijab Style
Do you want to know what's the clothing item that can instantly make you look cool? It's the denim jacket! Hijabi women, the denim jacket is a very important piece that should exist in your wardrobes, because as I mentioned, it well help you style cool hijab outfits.
To prove my point, I've gathered a selection of photos to show you how to wear denim jackets for a cool hijab style. I'm sure you'll get inspired. And what's great about denim jackets, is that they literally suit any time of the year. Isn't that a bonus point?
If you want a cool approach to your hijab style, then let your outfit revolve around your denim jacket. Now scroll down to get inspired by the featured hijab street style looks.
Main Image Credits: Instagram @leenalghouti
