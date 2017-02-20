February 20, 2017 | by The Fustany Team
London Modest Fashion Week: A Step Forward Towards Hijab-friendly Designs
For two consecutive days, hijab fashion designers from all over the world were able to showcase their modest styles during London Modest Fashion Week.
Hijab fashion designers just got their own London Modest Fashion Week this year, and it wasn’t a small event at all! Over 30 modest fashion designers joined this new and exciting event in London, along with your favorite hijab and modest influencers from the Arab world. Fashion bloggers like Ascia AKF and Dina Tokio didn’t let this opportunity pass by without attending and cheering for the one of its kind event.
Now scroll down to see some of the looks we really liked from London Modest Fashion Week’s runway shows.
