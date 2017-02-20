Fashion Header image fustany fashion trends london modest fashion week main image

London Modest Fashion Week: A Step Forward Towards Hijab-friendly Designs

For two consecutive days, hijab fashion designers from all over the world were able to showcase their modest styles during London Modest Fashion Week.

Hijab fashion designers just got their own London Modest Fashion Week this year, and it wasn’t a small event at all! Over 30 modest fashion designers joined this new and exciting event in London, along with your favorite hijab and modest influencers from the Arab world. Fashion bloggers like Ascia AKF and Dina Tokio didn’t let this opportunity pass by without attending and cheering for the one of its kind event.

Now scroll down to see some of the looks we really liked from London Modest Fashion Week’s runway shows.

London Modest Fashion Week

Sahee

Sahee
London Modest Fashion Week

Sahee

Sahee
London Modest Fashion Week

Modapp

Modapp
London Modest Fashion Week

Modapp

Modapp
London Modest Fashion Week

Modapp

Modapp
London Modest Fashion Week

Maslea Kuala Lumpur

Maslea Kuala Lumpur
London Modest Fashion Week

iiLA

iiLA
London Modest Fashion Week

Blancheur

Blancheur
London Modest Fashion Week

Leenaz

Leenaz
London Modest Fashion Week

Art of Heritage

Art of Heritage
London Modest Fashion Week

Blancheur

Blancheur
London Modest Fashion Week

Amirab.com

Amirab.com
London Modest Fashion Week

Avyaana Abayah

Avyaana Abayah
London Modest Fashion Week

London Modest Fashion Week

London Modest Fashion Week

