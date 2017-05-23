In Ramadan, many hijabi women like to wear abayas, and for that, I'll help you to plan outfit ideas for your Iftar and Suhoor gatherings. Here are three different ways to style your abaya this Ramadan.

1. For a stylish Ramadan look, wear your abaya with culotte pants and mules.

Imane, a hijab fashion blogger, is a perfect example here. I love how the abaya looks with the culotte pants and mules. And because it’s summertime, the light color palette is so perfect.

Instagram: @fashionwithfaith

2. For a chic Ramadan look, wear your abaya like a dress, and style it with a nice belt.

You can either choose something like Khalida Ali picked here...a fine, oriental-inspired belt or you can opt for something more dramatic, like a wider belt.

Instagram: @_khalidaali

3. For a fancy Ramadan look, wear your abaya opened with a dress, and let it show.

When you're invited to an evening occasion in Ramadan, you can wear a simple dress and throw on an embellished abaya, just like Basma K. did!

Instagram: @basma_k