Puma x Sophia Webster: An Unusual Sportswear Collaboration That We Really Like!

When we saw the first photo of the Puma x Sophia Webster sportswear collection, we were shocked; the two brands are so different, and the result is simply great!

Sophia Webster didn't only work on Puma shoes, she designed workout apparel too, so get ready to work out in the cutest, yet most practical sportswear! Sophia webster's famous butterflies are very apparent in most of the designs, so if you're fan of her signature Chiara heels, then you'll love wearing her new collection for Puma.

Scroll down to see some of the pieces that were released earlier today on Sophia Webster's Instagram account, and tell us what you think!

