This Is What Happened When Egyptian Fashion Designers Took Over a Supermarket

Have you ever imagined seeing a luxurious designer dress in a supermarket? Well, it happened! Flare PR gathered multiple Egyptian fashion designers in one creative and eye catching photo-shoot, Super Couture.

The photo-shoot, Super Couture, took place in Fresh Food Market, and the story behind it is quite interesting; it's about a girl who escaped a lavish party to hide inside a closed supermarket, and this was the moment she created her own bubble, and the supermarket morphed into her dreamy world. So, why do we like this?

Because it's great to showcase the Egyptian fashion talents in a creative way, giving them more chance to be seen by the rest of the world! Another reason is the beautifully quirky face of this shoot, Anicée Gohar, an Egyptian/French model and TV presenter, producer, and director.





The Egyptian brands that were featured in this editorial shoot include: Rafik Zaki, Norine Farah, Vivian Moawad, Sadafa, Reem Jano, Hayden & co., Suki Designs, VNTG sunglasses, and Salem Alta Moda.

Now scroll down to see how Flare PR executed this project. Super Couture was shot by two talented photographers, Hady Ashraf, and Marwan Morsy. As for Anicée's makeup, it was done by Egyptian makeup artist Haya Bahaa, and her hair was done by Amr from Diva Line.