Are you packing for that long-awaited vacation? We guessed so, and we know you can’t wait to take off your formal pantsuit, let your hair down and have some fun with your friends!

Every girl likes to dress up for summer nights out; we like to show off our tan, and we get to wear fun clothes that stay locked in the closet for most of the year. So, we fetched for some sexy outfit ideas inspired by your favorite fashion bloggers, and we wanted to share them with you.

If you like wearing dresses, chic co-ords or even sexy tops paired with your most comfy pair of jeans, we've got you covered. So scroll down, and get inspired by these 10 sexy outfit ideas to get ready for summer nights out.