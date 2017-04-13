10 Street Style Photos to Show You Chic Ways to Wear Track Pants

The tracksuit is currently one of the top trends this year in sports wear and even in day wear; celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora, Bella Hadid and many more have been wearing it in many ways. But the track pants in specific are more versatile, and they can also be worn in many different and chic ways.

As you’ll see in the photos below, fashion girls have styled track pants with high heels and different chic garments like blazers, shirts and pointy shoes. And for that, I gathered 10 photos that will help you style your track pants in 10 different ways.