11 Styling Tips to Wear Your White T-shirt in Ways You Never Expected!

The white t-shirt is a timeless piece that should always exist in every woman and girl’s wardrobe! The white t-shirt is one of those items that can go with anything you own, from sequin skirts to any kind of jeans you have. So let me tell you about 11 styling tips that will make you wear the white t-shirt in ways you never expected.

1. Not everyone can nail the simple combo of white t-shirt and jeans, but you can with this cool tip. The best jeans cut to tuck a white t-shirt in are mom jeans or high-waist jeans in general.





2. Feeling like a rock star this morning? High-waist jeans, a tucked in white t-shirt, a black belt and a leather jacket are your way to get the rocker look.





3. Want to tone down a sequin skirt? Tuck in a white t-shirt and you’re ready to go.





4. If you want to opt for a laid-back style, then you can wear a long silk robe, a trendy pair of jeans and a white t-shirt.





5. The number one styling tip this summer is wearing a white t-shirt under a camisole!





6. A timeless styling trick is wearing a white t-shirt under a dress.





7. A midi skirt and a white t-shirt? Yes, that’s the cool way to go out in the morning!





8. Cool girls wear white t-shirts with pantsuits, this way they’ll look appropriate for a meeting and an outing!





9. You have a busy day ahead of you? Then put on a white t-shirt and a jumpsuit, yes you’ll look fabulous just like that.





10. Don’t know what to match with your colorful skirt? The white t-shirt is just perfect for that situation.





11. The white t-shirt is perfect for a casual chic look, so wear it with any chic pants you own and I guarantee you a unique and simple look.