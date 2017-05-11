Fashion Header image fustany fashion styles ideas balloon sleeves outfit ideas main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

15 Gorgeous Ways to Wear the Balloon Sleeves Trend This Summer

Balloon sleeves are back along with many other pretty trends from the 70’s. Just like bell sleeves, balloon sleeves are one of the most loved trends this year, and it’s hard to enter a shop now without finding at least a piece with balloon sleeves.

Balloon sleeves dresses or tops are very feminine, and the 15 street style photos you’ll see when you scroll down will prove so. Balloon sleeves also come in many shapes and sizes; they can be short and puffy or long and extra puffy. They’ll look good with off-the-shoulder shirts and they’ll look great on colorful outfits. Now scroll down to see 15 gorgeous ways to wear the balloon sleeves trend this summer.  

Looking for more outfit inspirations? Check out our Style Ideas section here.

Don't Leave Just Yet!

How to Wear Your Dresses for a Fashionable Day Look

10 Street Style Photos to Show You Chic Ways to Wear Track Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants, and Look So Trendy!



Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves
Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves
Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves
Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves
Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves
Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves
Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves
Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves
Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves
Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves
Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves
Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves
Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves
Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves
Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves

Balloon Sleeves

Tags: Balloon sleeves  Fashion  Fashion 2017  Summer fashion  Summer fashion 2017  Off-the-shoulder tops  Tops   Dresses  Street style  Street style fashion  Summer trends  Cute outfit ideas  Daily outfit ideas  Outfit ideas  Outfits 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑