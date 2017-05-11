Balloon sleeves are back along with many other pretty trends from the 70’s. Just like bell sleeves, balloon sleeves are one of the most loved trends this year, and it’s hard to enter a shop now without finding at least a piece with balloon sleeves.

Balloon sleeves dresses or tops are very feminine, and the 15 street style photos you’ll see when you scroll down will prove so. Balloon sleeves also come in many shapes and sizes; they can be short and puffy or long and extra puffy. They’ll look good with off-the-shoulder shirts and they’ll look great on colorful outfits. Now scroll down to see 15 gorgeous ways to wear the balloon sleeves trend this summer.