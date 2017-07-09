Fashion Header image article main how to wear a bodysuit style ideas

| by Zeina Tawfik

15 Photos to Show You Stylish Ways to Wear a Bodysuit

Remember the bodysuit you used to wear as a teenager with everything? Well, the bodysuit trend is back! However, the bodysuit nowadays looks more sophisticated, and it can actually be dressed up or down, according to your preference. You like bodysuits, but have you no clue how to wear them? I've rounded up 15 street style photos where the bodysuit is the star of the look to show you outfit ideas.

From pairing them with jeans to wearing them with skirts and more, scroll through to know how to wear bodysuits this season.

How to Wear a Bodysuit

Tags: Outfits  Latest fashion trends  Summer  Summer 2017  Summer fashion  Summer fashion 2017  Summer trends  Tops   Street style  Street style fashion 


