15 Stylish Ways to Wear Kimonos During Ramadan

Ramadan 2017 is just a couple of weeks away, and many women have started to think about their Iftar and Sohour outfits! Actually, the kimono is a great piece to consider; it comes in beautiful prints, and it works for modest looks as it's quite flowy. So, do you want to know how to wear kimonos during Ramadan? I've gathered 15 street style photos featuring kimonos, to give you some outfit ideas.
For a Ramadan day look, you can wear your kimono with your favorite jeans and a simple t-shirt, and for a Ramadan night look, you can team up your kimono with a midi or a maxi dress.
Now scroll down for more styling ideas, and check out these 15 ways to wear kimonos during Ramadan.
Kimono Outfits for Ramadan
About the Author
Zeina Tawfik
You know that little girl in the movie from Despicable Me, IT'S SO FLUFFY; well this is Zeina Tawfik. She is as cute and adorable as the little girl in pink. Her fluffy pink pen with glitter resides next to her for the everyday note taking. You can hear her heels at the end of the hallway as she makes her way to the office door, walking in with a smile and the happiest Good morning! She is quite the risk-taker when it comes to her style, her sparkly leggings, leopard pants and colorful shoes. Zeina Tawfik is all about the mixing and matching! Walking by shops her eye wonders and you'd hear her excitement: Look at this, Oh this is very nice, Oh this would go great with what we saw at the last shop. Her love for Tiffany is also evident, as she is never seen without her Tiffany heart-shaped earrings and bracelet. Zeina's cravings include Coco-Cola, cupcakes and Starbucks Frappuccino. She loves tutus and hates coffee and tea. You can reach her on zeina@fustany.com.