kimono outfits for ramadan

| by Zeina Tawfik

15 Stylish Ways to Wear Kimonos During Ramadan

Ramadan 2017 is just a couple of weeks away, and many women have started to think about their Iftar and Sohour outfits! Actually, the kimono is a great piece to consider; it comes in beautiful prints, and it works for modest looks as it's quite flowy. So, do you want to know how to wear kimonos during Ramadan? I've gathered 15 street style photos featuring kimonos, to give you some outfit ideas.

For a Ramadan day look, you can wear your kimono with your favorite jeans and a simple t-shirt, and for a Ramadan night look, you can team up your kimono with a midi or a maxi dress.

Now scroll down for more styling ideas, and check out these 15 ways to wear kimonos during Ramadan.

Kimono Outfits for Ramadan

