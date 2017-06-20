Fashion Header image article main eid fashion looks 2017

| by Zeina Tawfik

18 Stylish Eid Outfit Ideas for Every Type of Girl

Eid Al-Fitr 2017 is just a few days away! Getting ready for Eid requires some preparation;  you need a new outfit, a pretty hairstyle, a simple makeup look, and some accessories too.

Now don't get overwhelmed, just take a little time to see these 18 stylish Eid outfits ideas featuring some of my favorite fashion bloggers. Your Eid style plan should get going by knowing what will you wear for Eid first, and then the rest of your look details can be chosen accordingly.

Whether you like dresses or you prefer pants and tops, you'll find an outfit idea that will match your style, so scroll through and get inspired right away.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @JuliaHengel

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.



Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @sorayabakhtiar

Instagram: @sorayabakhtiar
Instagram: @sorayabakhtiar
Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @stylememoir_by_mayar

Instagram: @stylememoir_by_mayar
Instagram: @stylememoir_by_mayar
Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @olafarahat

Instagram: @olafarahat
Instagram: @olafarahat
Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @reemkanj

Instagram: @reemkanj
Instagram: @reemkanj
Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @juliahengel

Instagram: @juliahengel
Instagram: @juliahengel
Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @lovelypepa

Instagram: @lovelypepa
Instagram: @lovelypepa
Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @jenniferlake

Instagram: @jenniferlake
Instagram: @jenniferlake
Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @leenalghouti

Instagram: @leenalghouti
Instagram: @leenalghouti
Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @thefiercenay

Instagram: @thefiercenay
Instagram: @thefiercenay
Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @bartabacmode

Instagram: @bartabacmode
Instagram: @bartabacmode
Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @karenwazenb

Instagram: @karenwazenb
Instagram: @karenwazenb
Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @justfatema

Instagram: @justfatema
Instagram: @justfatema
Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @zedified_

Instagram: @zedified_
Instagram: @zedified_
Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @fozaza

Instagram: @fozaza
Instagram: @fozaza
Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @vivaluxuryblog

Instagram: @vivaluxuryblog
Instagram: @vivaluxuryblog
Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @ascia_akf

Instagram: @ascia_akf
Instagram: @ascia_akf
Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @larmoiredelana

Instagram: @larmoiredelana
Instagram: @larmoiredelana
Eid Fashion Looks

Instagram: @fashionbyfofo

Instagram: @fashionbyfofo
Instagram: @fashionbyfofo

Tags: Eid al-fitr  Eid al-adha  Eid fashion  Outfits  Outfit ideas  Daily outfit ideas  Cute outfit ideas  What to wear 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑