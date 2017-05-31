Fashion Header image fustany fashion style ideas 20 outfit ideas for a stuning ramadan iftar look main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

20 Outfit Ideas for a Stunning Ramadan Iftar Look

Welcome Ramadan 2017 with 20 outfit ideas for a stunning Ramadan Iftar look. There’s nothing like Ramadan gatherings, whether it’s with your family or with your friends, you always have fun! And who doesn’t like to look great on a Ramadan gathering?

Seize the Ramadan opportunity to dress in a new way, and maybe these 20 outfit ideas would help you pick just the right outfit to look stunning for a Ramadan Iftar party. Kaftan dresses and kimonos are a great option for a Ramadan Iftar party, so you’ll find more than one way to style them. But also you can ditch your jeans for pleated skirts, dresses and shirt dresses.

Scroll down to get inspired this Ramadan by these 20 outfit ideas for a stunning Ramadan Iftar look.

