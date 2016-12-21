20 Photos That Capture the Beauty of Embroidered Clothes

Embroidered clothes are at the top fashion trend this season! If you’re keeping up with the designs of the top fashion houses like Gucci, you’ll know that they have been making embroidered clothes for the past two years and people are going crazy over their designs.

But, you don’t need to buy a Gucci garment to be able to wear embroidered clothes. Shops like Zara and Topshop offer a wide range of embroidered jeans, embroidered sweaters, embroidered bomber jackets and even embroidered shoes and bags! So, scroll down to see how you can wear a unique piece of clothing that has embroidery on it, inspired by the top street style stars.