20 Photos to Show You How to Wear Cropped Flared Jeans Like a Fashionista

The fashion trends are getting prettier and prettier, even practical clothes like jeans are getting a feminine flair. And a cropped flared jeans is the kind of denim you’d want to have in your wardrobe in 2017!



Cropped flared jeans are very flattering to women’s bodies, as they make your curves very sexy and highlighted in a feminine way. If you don’t want to buy a new pair of jeans, because let’s face it, you have a pile of them at home, then you can simply cut an old flared one using scissors! Just make sure the length is right above your ankles, not higher than that. And if you want to have a fringed hem, then click here to know how to easily make it yourself.

But now, scroll down to see photos of 20 ways to style your cropped flared jeans in a fashionable way.