Fashion Header image article main 22 street style approved ways to wear the gingham print

| by Zeina Tawfik

22 Street Style-Approved Ways to Wear the Gingham Print

Since last summer, I've noticed that the gingham print has managed to stay on top of fashion trends. Women have been loving this classic pattern, and they've been wearing it in so many fresh ways. This season, gingham is still trending, and that's why I'll show you 22 street style-approved looks to wear the gingham print.

Whether you love a minimal or over-sized gingham print, you'll find a piece that will suit your taste as you shop for the new season. Now you must be thinking...how to wear the gingham print? The retro-looking print looks great when paired with other colors, such as red, yellow or pink. And if you're daring enough, go for a head-to-toe gingham outfit!

Still need inspiration? Scroll down, and see 22 gingham outfits to know how to wear gingham in a stylish way.

Main Photo Credits: The Deets on E

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style
Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

Gingham Street Style

