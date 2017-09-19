September 19, 2017 | by Zeina Tawfik
25 Casual Outfit Ideas Every Girl Who Goes to College Will Love
It's fall time, and this means that everyone is starting college! I know that going to college and picking out outfits every day might be overwhelming sometimes, specially when it's your first ever semester. That's why I compiled 25 casual outfit ideas that every girl who goes to college will love. Trust me, I've been there, done that!
So what makes a look suitable for college girls? Comfort! Remember that comfort should always come first. Load up on jeans, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and outerwear such as utility jackets and denim jackets. Also, don't forget to pair your college outfit with stylish sneakers and backpacks or over-sized handbags, to fit all your day essentials.
Heading to college and need outfit ideas? Just scroll through and see a curated selection of looks that all college girls will love.
