30 Photos to Show You How Fashion Girls Wear Ruffles and Frills

By now, you must've noticed that ruffles and frills are a major fashion trend! It's all about statement tops and skirts this season, so I decided to show you how fashion girls wear ruffles and frills.

Whether you'll wear a ruffled or frilled top or skirt, you'll surely be one of the most stylish girls out there. Everyone is literally obsessed with ruffles and frills, and after seeing these photos, you'll want to follow this trend too.

As you're picking your pieces, make sure to stay away from exaggerated flounces, and stick to simple ruffles and frills; you don't want your look to be over-the-top, feminine flair is the keyword here.

Now scroll through, and see how fashion girls wear ruffles and frills. Start the new season in style!