30 Photos to Show You How Fashion Girls Wear Ruffles and Frills

By now, you must've noticed that ruffles and frills are a major fashion trend! It's all about statement tops and skirts this season, so I decided to show you how fashion girls wear ruffles and frills.
Whether you'll wear a ruffled or frilled top or skirt, you'll surely be one of the most stylish girls out there. Everyone is literally obsessed with ruffles and frills, and after seeing these photos, you'll want to follow this trend too.
As you're picking your pieces, make sure to stay away from exaggerated flounces, and stick to simple ruffles and frills; you don't want your look to be over-the-top, feminine flair is the keyword here.
Now scroll through, and see how fashion girls wear ruffles and frills. Start the new season in style!
Ruffles and Frills - Street Style
About the Author
Zeina Tawfik
You know that little girl in the movie from Despicable Me, IT'S SO FLUFFY; well this is Zeina Tawfik. She is as cute and adorable as the little girl in pink. Her fluffy pink pen with glitter resides next to her for the everyday note taking. You can hear her heels at the end of the hallway as she makes her way to the office door, walking in with a smile and the happiest Good morning! She is quite the risk-taker when it comes to her style, her sparkly leggings, leopard pants and colorful shoes. Zeina Tawfik is all about the mixing and matching! Walking by shops her eye wonders and you'd hear her excitement: Look at this, Oh this is very nice, Oh this would go great with what we saw at the last shop. Her love for Tiffany is also evident, as she is never seen without her Tiffany heart-shaped earrings and bracelet. Zeina's cravings include Coco-Cola, cupcakes and Starbucks Frappuccino. She loves tutus and hates coffee and tea. You can reach her on zeina@fustany.com.