55 Photos to Show Every Hijabi How to Style Abayas in the Trendiest Way Ever

Abayas are just so chic, and these 55 photos of abayas will help every hijabi to style this versatile and modest clothing piece in the trendiest way ever.

When you’ll scroll down to see the abaya photos, you’ll realize that abayas have changed a lot in the past few years. Abayas are so cool now; they come in many designs, shapes and styles to satisfy every woman’s taste.

In fact, nowadays, abayas are not for women wearing hijab only; some street style stars and fashion bloggers are wearing them in many different ways now.

Don’t believe me? Then you probably have to see for yourself, so don’t waste any more time and scroll down to see how beautiful abayas are for women wearing hijab!

Main Image Credits: Instagram: @fa6ma7san