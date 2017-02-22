Arab Fashion Bloggers Who Attended Fall 2017 Fashion Shows, and Looked So Stylish!

New York and London Fashion Week Fall 2017 are already over, and now we're enjoying all the fabulous shows Milan! Who else is having fun at fashion month? A few of our favorite Arab fashion bloggers, who are running from show to show, and from country to country, to catch up with everything!

Arab fashion bloggers have been attending the Fall 2017 fashion shows, keeping up with the latest trends, and also enjoying all the street style vibes. Like who? There was Ascia, Karen Wazen, Reem Kanj-Kemal, Dana Hourani and Ola Farahat.

Now scroll down to see all the stylish looks Arab fashion bloggers wore to attend Fall 2017 fashion shows!

Main Image Credits: Instagram: @Ascia_AKF