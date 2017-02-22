Fashion Header image fustany fashion style ideas arab fashion bloggers during fashion week main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

Arab Fashion Bloggers Who Attended Fall 2017 Fashion Shows, and Looked So Stylish!

New York and London Fashion Week Fall 2017 are already over, and now we're enjoying all the fabulous shows Milan! Who else is having fun at fashion month? A few of our favorite Arab fashion bloggers, who are running from show to show, and from country to country, to catch up with everything!

Arab fashion bloggers have been attending the Fall 2017 fashion shows, keeping up with the latest trends, and also enjoying all the street style vibes. Like who? There was Ascia, Karen Wazen, Reem Kanj-Kemal, Dana Hourani and Ola Farahat.

Now scroll down to see all the stylish looks Arab fashion bloggers wore to attend Fall 2017 fashion shows!

Main Image Credits: Instagram: @Ascia_AKF

Arab Fashion Bloggers During Fashion Weeks

Ola Farahat

Ola Farahat
Arab Fashion Bloggers During Fashion Weeks

Ola Farahat

Ola Farahat
Arab Fashion Bloggers During Fashion Weeks

Ola Farahat

Ola Farahat
Arab Fashion Bloggers During Fashion Weeks

Ola Farahat

Ola Farahat
Arab Fashion Bloggers During Fashion Weeks

Ascia AKF

Ascia AKF
Arab Fashion Bloggers During Fashion Weeks

Ascia AKF

Ascia AKF
Arab Fashion Bloggers During Fashion Weeks

Dana Hourani

Dana Hourani
Arab Fashion Bloggers During Fashion Weeks

Dana Hourani

Dana Hourani
Arab Fashion Bloggers During Fashion Weeks

Karen Wazen

Karen Wazen
Arab Fashion Bloggers During Fashion Weeks

Karen Wazen

Karen Wazen
Arab Fashion Bloggers During Fashion Weeks

Reem Kanj-Kemal

Reem Kanj-Kemal
Arab Fashion Bloggers During Fashion Weeks

Reem Kanj-Kemal

Reem Kanj-Kemal

