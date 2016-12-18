Five Lebanese Fashion Bloggers Tell Us How They Get Ready for the Festive Season

With the festive season coming around, we've tapped some of our favorite Lebanese fashion bloggers, to share with us how they get ready for Christmas 2016 and New Year's Eve. So, it's time to get serious about the festive season! From loading up on sparkly outfits to bringing out the sequins and red lipstick, these stylish ladies know how to stand out during the festive season. Scroll through, and start to take notes to help you find perfect outfits for the holiday season.



1. Chantal Al Akkary of Le Blog de Chanty



For me, the festive season is about adding a lot of warm colors to my outfits. The first thing I got is new burgundy pumps from Cosmoparis, that I'm keeping under my Christmas tree. For a chic and simple style on Christmas eve, I will style it with a nice black dress. Of course, I got my red lipstick and nail polish ready from Samoa. I will also opt for golden accessories, for a hint of light. During this whole festive season, I'm having my red coat ready from Sinequanone, to wear it and beat the cold weather.

To have beautiful skin on Christmas, I'm giving it some extra hydration with scrubs and masks, two times a week. I got new body scrub and body butter from Caudalie, that I use once a week.

To keep my hair healthy and shining during this freezing cold, I add a mask once per week.

To be in shape for the holidays, I also exercise three times a week, and I try to get as much sleep as I can.



2. Elsa Osta of Elsa O. L'accessoire



Festive means adding some sparkles. Lucky us, this Fall Winter 2016/17, we noticed sparkles everywhere from shimmer to glitter and paillette, which is one of the hit trends.

If a classic person wants to add a touch to their simple and dark outfit, knowing that burgundy, navy blue and dark green are so trendy now, sparkling accessories would be the answer. Personally, my Elsa O. jewelry is saving me a lot in situations like these.

And you edgy people, knowing that you might already adopt a glittery/sparkly item in your outfit, why not push this look further and sprinkle some more paillette on your dark lips or your smokey eyes. The more sparkles, the merrier. It's never enough this festive season.

And adding to all of this, your cherry on top accessory would be your biggest smile, because festive seasons are about sharing happy moments. #LetYourSmileSparkle



3. Ginan and Salma of Sunset de Amor



This month is undoubtedly one of our favorite seasons! And from now until the confetti clears, we like to follow a simple rule. Choose only one thing that shines. You will have a marathon of parties, so making a statement every time is easy, by only focusing on one thing. It can be a sequined dress (it never gets old), statement earrings or a necklace (so many options to choose from), sleek heels, or simply just your nails (the new metallic trend is brilliant). Any of these against a neutral backdrop is bound to seal the deal.



4. Sandrine Khadra of The Closet Clause

'Tis the season! Cocktail parties, family dinners, friends’ gatherings, work events… So little time, so much to do!

Getting ready for the festive season can sometimes become a hassle, and that’s why the key is to be organized and plan ahead.

No need to invest in new pieces, you can start with classic pieces from your wardrobe and give them a twist with new and fun accessories; that’s what I always do! Take out your LBD, LWD or LRD (little red dress), black jumpsuit or co-ord skirt and top, I’m sure you have a least 2-3 of these in your closet at the moment! Go for neutral colors such as black, navy, off-white, grey and even burgundy, to be able to wear them again.

Then depending on the type of event, you can have fun adding fun accessories such as statement earrings or a trendy choker for drinks, sparkly shoes for dancing the night away or a colored clutch for a family dinner. Don’t wear all your accessories together; remember to always remove one piece before you leave the house!

