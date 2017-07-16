July 16, 2017 | by Zeina Tawfik
How to Pull Off the Pajama Trend, and Look So Chic!
Did you ever think that you can wear pajamas outdoors? Well, fashion makes the impossible possible! Pajamas are currently trending, but don't get me wrong, I don't mean your sleepwear, the pajamas I'm talking about here are sold in shops as day-wear and evening-wear outfits. If you're feeling confused already, scroll down to know how to pull off the pajama trend, and look absolutely so chic.
1. A pajama set.
This is the first way to wear the pajama trend; go all out! Choose a matching set that consists of a shirt and loose pants. For a day look, style your pajama set with flats and for a night look, wear high heels to elevate your outfit.
2. A pajama top.
If you don't feel brave enough to wear the pajama trend, then you can go for this option. Choose a pajama top, preferably in print, and match it with your favorite pair of jeans. That way, you can follow the trend in a less obvious way.
Now scroll down, and see some street style photos featuring the pajama trend. Let me know, would you go for it?
