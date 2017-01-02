How to Take Your Plaid Shirt to the Next Level

Everyone loves to wear plaid shirts during wintertime, and I bet you all have one in your closet already. That's why I thought to show you how to wear your favorite plaid shirt and take your look to the next level. If you're bored of how you always wear your plaid shirt, then it's time to get inspired by some of the best street style looks.

Plaid shirts are great for winter outfits; they look fantastic when layered under a sweater as much as they look awesome tied on the waist! Be bold, and mix and match different items to wear your plaid shirt in style. If the place you work at doesn't require formal attire, then make sure to wear your plaid shirt there and give it a try, instead of your go-to white shirt.

Now scroll down to see how to wear your plaid shirt, and take your look to the next level.