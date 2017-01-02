How to Take Your Plaid Shirt to the Next Level

Everyone loves to wear plaid shirts during wintertime, and I bet you all have one in your closet already. That's why I thought to show you how to wear your favorite plaid shirt and take your look to the next level. If you're bored of how you always wear your plaid shirt, then it's time to get inspired by some of the best street style looks.
Plaid shirts are great for winter outfits; they look fantastic when layered under a sweater as much as they look awesome tied on the waist! Be bold, and mix and match different items to wear your plaid shirt in style. If the place you work at doesn't require formal attire, then make sure to wear your plaid shirt there and give it a try, instead of your go-to white shirt.
Now scroll down to see how to wear your plaid shirt, and take your look to the next level.
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
how to wear plaid shirt
Plaid Shirt Street Style
Plaid Shirt Street Style
Plaid Shirt Street Style
Plaid Shirt Street Style
Plaid Shirt Street Style
Plaid Shirt Street Style
About the Author
Zeina Tawfik
You know that little girl in the movie from Despicable Me, IT'S SO FLUFFY; well this is Zeina Tawfik. She is as cute and adorable as the little girl in pink. Her fluffy pink pen with glitter resides next to her for the everyday note taking. You can hear her heels at the end of the hallway as she makes her way to the office door, walking in with a smile and the happiest Good morning! She is quite the risk-taker when it comes to her style, her sparkly leggings, leopard pants and colorful shoes. Zeina Tawfik is all about the mixing and matching! Walking by shops her eye wonders and you'd hear her excitement: Look at this, Oh this is very nice, Oh this would go great with what we saw at the last shop. Her love for Tiffany is also evident, as she is never seen without her Tiffany heart-shaped earrings and bracelet. Zeina's cravings include Coco-Cola, cupcakes and Starbucks Frappuccino. She loves tutus and hates coffee and tea. You can reach her on zeina@fustany.com.