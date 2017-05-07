How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants, and Look So Trendy!

Sometimes, fashion gives us all sorts of unexpected trends! One example is wearing shirt dresses with pants, which is a trend that's currently blowing up. Actually wearing shirt dresses with pants looks so cool, you just need to know how to properly layer them. To help you out, I've gathered 10 street style photos, to show you how to wear shirt dresses with pants.

So what are the styling tips you need to know? Try to choose pants that don't have much details, as in belt loops or pockets, etc. In addition to that, pick shirt dresses that don't have much volume, a streamlined silhouette works best for such a look.

Now have a look below, and see how to wear shirt dresses with pants to be right on trend!