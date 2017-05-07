Fashion Header image article main how to wear shirt dresses with pants

| by Zeina Tawfik

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants, and Look So Trendy!

Sometimes, fashion gives us all sorts of unexpected trends! One example is wearing shirt dresses with pants, which is a trend that's currently blowing up. Actually wearing shirt dresses with pants looks so cool, you just need to know how to properly layer them. To help you out, I've gathered 10 street style photos, to show you how to wear shirt dresses with pants.

So what are the styling tips you need to know? Try to choose pants that don't have much details, as in belt loops or pockets, etc. In addition to that, pick shirt dresses that don't have much volume, a streamlined silhouette works best for such a look.

Now have a look below, and see how to wear shirt dresses with pants to be right on trend!

Looking for more outfit inspirations? Check out our Style Ideas section here.

Don't Leave Just Yet

How to Wear Your Dresses for a Fashionable Day Look

Six Different Pants to Replace Your Skinny Jeans

How to Take Your Plaid Shirt to the Next Level



How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants
How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants
How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants
How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants
How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants
How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants
How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants
How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants
How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants
How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

How to Wear Shirt Dresses with Pants

Tags: Shirt dress  Shirts  Dresses  How to wear  Fashion tips  Tips   Styling tips  Latest fashion trends  Spring 2017  Spring fashion 2017  Spring trends  Summer 2017  Summer fashion  Summer fashion 2017  Summer trends 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑