How to Wear Your Dresses for a Fashionable Day Look

The warmer seasons are just the perfect time to wear your dresses - for day and night! While you could be used to wear dresses for night outings, it's time to embrace dresses for casual day looks. So ladies, bring out your dresses, and I'll hereby show you how to wear them for a fashionable day look.

One of the easiest styling tips to consider when you want to wear dresses during the day for a casual look, is to choose flat shoes. Whether you choose sneakers or lace-up sandals, a flat shoe will instantly give a casual vibe to your dress of choice.

Another guaranteed way to achieve a fashionable day look while wearing dresses, is to stay away from anything that's too sexy, shimmery or see-through. Keep your look subtle by going for shirt dresses, wrap dresses or even lace dresses.

Now scroll through to see 14 inspiring street style looks that will ensure you the ultimate daytime outfit.